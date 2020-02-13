21.3 F
Michigan State reveals why Mark Dantonio was not at Mel Tucker's introductory presser

By Don Drysdale

MSU News

Michigan State reveals why Mark Dantonio was not at Mel Tucker's introductory presser

On Wednesday, Michigan State introduced Mel Tucker as their next head football coach. Tucker's wife was there, his children were...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Wednesday, Michigan State introduced Mel Tucker as their next head football coach.

Tucker’s wife was there, his children were there, and Spartans’ basketball coach Tom Izzo was there.

Embed from Getty Images

But somebody was missing.

That somebody is former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio.

Though Dantonio did release a statement welcoming Tucker to Spartan Nation, he was nowhere to be seen during the press conference, which had many talking about why he was not there.

Well, thanks to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, we have an answer as to why Dantonio was not at the presser.

From Detroit News:

MSU now has issued an official reason for Dantonio’s absence Wednesday night.

“Coach Dantonio was out of town, and not able to attend,” said Emily Guerrant, a spokesperson for the university, in response to a question from The Detroit News.

–Quotes courtesy of Tony Paul, The Detroit News– LINK

Category

