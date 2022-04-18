Michigan State running back enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State RB Donovan Eaglin has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Eaglin, who was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, played in all 13 games for the Spartans in 2021 (mostly special teams), rushing for 33 yards on 13 carries.

From Detroit Free Press:

A former three-star prospect from Manvel, Texas, Eaglin committed to MSU five days before former coach Mark Dantonio resigned in February 2020. Later that month, Mel Tucker was hired as Dantonio’s replacement.

Since Eaglin has been on campus, Tucker has stockpiled running backs and has used the portal to acquire them. In 2021, he brought in Harold Joiner and Kenneth Walker III. Walker became the team’s breakout star, leading the Spartans to a 10-2 regular-season record before winning the Doak Walker Award.

