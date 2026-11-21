Michigan State’s 2026 football season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan, but don’t tell senior center Trent Fraley that head coach Pat Fitzgerald isn’t the right man to turn things around. Following the Spartans’ embarrassing 45-7 loss to Oregon on Friday night, Fraley delivered a powerful endorsement of Fitzgerald and what he believes the future holds for Michigan State football.

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The Spartans dropped to 3-8 on the season following the Senior Night defeat, marking another frustrating chapter in Fitzgerald’s first year leading the program. But while the scoreboard painted an ugly picture, Fraley’s postgame comments suggested that the players still believe in the direction their head coach is taking them.

And considering everything Michigan State has endured this season, that message carries some weight.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the first quarter in the game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Trent Fraley Makes Bold Statement About Pat Fitzgerald

Speaking to reporters following Friday’s loss, Fraley was asked about celebrating Senior Night with Fitzgerald and what he believes the coach will accomplish moving forward. His response, published in Michigan State’s official postgame transcript, was about as strong an endorsement as a player could deliver.

“He will do tremendous things.”

Fraley went on to explain how grateful he was that Fitzgerald recruited him and gave him an opportunity to play at Michigan State. His appreciation went well beyond football, making it clear that Fitzgerald had earned his loyalty.

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Fraley also expressed confidence that Fitzgerald would accomplish great things in East Lansing for years to come. He said he looks forward to returning to Spartan Stadium in the future and seeing what the program has become.

Those are meaningful words from a senior who just experienced a 38-point defeat in his final home game. Rather than pointing fingers or questioning the direction of the program, Fraley made it clear that he believes Fitzgerald is building something worth supporting.

Michigan State’s Future Remains a Work in Progress

Of course, the results haven’t been there consistently for Fitzgerald during his first season at Michigan State. The Spartans have struggled with injuries, offensive inconsistency, and costly mistakes, although their stunning 15-6 victory over Michigan earlier this month offered a glimpse of what the program could become.

Friday’s 45-7 loss to Oregon was another reminder of how much work remains. Michigan State managed just 200 yards of offense, according to postgame reporting from MLive, while Oregon took control with a dominant performance.

Fitzgerald, however, isn’t interested in skipping ahead to next season just yet. According to his postgame remarks, his immediate priority is making sure Michigan State’s seniors finish their careers the right way.

For Fraley, that final opportunity comes November 28 against Rutgers, when Michigan State will attempt to close its season with a victory. But regardless of that result, the senior center has already made his feelings about Fitzgerald clear.

Winning will ultimately determine whether Fitzgerald succeeds in East Lansing. For now, though, the confidence expressed by one of his departing senior leaders suggests that at least some of the players closest to the program believe Michigan State’s future is in good hands.