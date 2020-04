According to reports, Michigan State sophomore Aaron Henry has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. Henry will reportedly maintain his NCAA eligibility while testing the waters.

Henry averaged 10 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games with the Spartans during the 2019-2020 season.