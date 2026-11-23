The Michigan State Spartans lost to the Tennessee Volunteers 61-46 on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and struggled at times with the Detroit Mercy Titans on Saturday despite winning 91-70. They felt it in the AP poll on Monday.

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Michigan State had earned a major win when it defeated the Duke Blue Devils 79-73, and the Spartans were ranked No. 2 in last week’s AP Top 25 poll.

Michigan State Falls Out of the AP Poll Top 10

The Spartans were 4-0 before the Tennessee loss and are 5-1 now. After that week, they dropped out of the Top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Michigan State is now ranked 11th in the country. The Spartans dropped nine spots, and this was not ideal for a talented basketball team under head coach Tom Izzo.

Nov 21, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo has a courtside session with Michigan State Spartans center Ethan Taylor (10) during the second half against the Detroit Mercy Titans at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan State Spartans Have Upcoming Matchup on Thanksgiving Against the Arkansas Razorbacks

There will be a new test for the Spartans against the Arkansas Razorbacks of the SEC on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Arkansas is 4-2 this season and not currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

This will not be the last time that the Spartans play a non-conference opponent during the regular season, but it is their last game before they begin Big Ten play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday, Dec. 2.