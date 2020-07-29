Michigan State Spartans recruit Andrel Anthony now reportedly trending towards Michigan Wolverines

There’s nothing like a little bit of drama surrounding the recruiting efforts in the Mitten State between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines.
Michigan State has been the presumed leader in the race to land the services of East Lansing wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who is also set to choose between Penn State, Notre Dame, and the rival Wolverines.
However, could he end up wearing the maize and blue? According to a pair of 247Sports Crystal Ball picks from Steve Wiltfong and Allen Trieu, that’s a possibility.
According to the 247Sports compisite rankings, Anthony is the No. 529 ranked player in the nation, and a 3-star WR.
Just how big of a blow would it be for first year head coach Mel Tucker, who has put a hard focus on recruiting, to lose out to Michigan?
The decision will be announced on Friday at 6:00 PM EST.