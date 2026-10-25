Michigan State lost its final exhibition game, 86-79 to Marquette, on Sunday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Tom Izzo changed the Michigan State starting lineup after losing to UConn in the previous game.

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What Changed in the Michigan State Starting Lineup

The Spartans started Jasiah Jervis and Jesse McCulloch, instead of Cam Ward and Anton Bonke. It was the first career start for Jervis, who had come off the bench in the first two exhibitions. The lineup change also moved Jordan Scott from shooting guard to small forward and Coen Carr from small forward to power forward.

The Good: Jasiah Jervis Keeps His Scoring Going

Guard Jasiah Jervis led the team in scoring with 19 points. Jervis kept his efficient three-point shooting going, shooting four for six from beyond the arc after going two for five from three against UConn. It’s the second game in a row that Jervis scored double digits, after he put up 11 off the bench in Storrs. The freshman has looked solid in the exhibitions despite the Spartans struggling to win.

Jordan Scott Shows Two-Way Excellence

Forward Jordan Scott was everywhere on the floor. He scored 18 points and hit three shots from beyond the arc. He also led the Spartans on defense, with four blocks and three steals. The rest of the team didn’t share his rim protection, as they combined for just one other block.

The Bad: Jeremy Fears Jr. Has Turnover Troubles

After guard Jeremy Fears Jr. struggled with four turnovers against UConn, he was even worse against Marquette. He had six turnovers and seven assists, struggling to find a good balance. Fears Jr. also struggled with shooting; he finished with 18 points, but a majority came from free throws. He shot three of eight from the field and missed both of his three-point attempts. Fears Jr. will need to be more efficient in scoring and playmaking if he wants to lead the Spartans to a win.

Coen Carr Continues To Be Disappointing

Forward Coen Carr has yet to show he’s improved as a scorer or playmaker. In three exhibition games, Carr has combined for 25 points and six assists. He also didn’t make a three, going zero for five from beyond the arc. Carr said the coaching staff asked him to be more aggressive, but he looks like he’s taken a step back so far, after averaging 12 points per game last season.

The Intriguing: Anton Bonke Out Of The Main Rotation

Michigan State’s biggest question mark going into the season has been its center position. Over the offseason, the Spartans got Charlotte transfer center Anton Bonke, who Izzo started in the first two exhibition games. He started against UConn but played only six minutes, and on Sunday he played just three. Izzo is showing he trusts Jesse McCulloch and freshman center Ethan Taylor in his system. The lack of a reliable center hurt Michigan State’s rebounding, as Marquette won the rebound battle, 33-23.

Tom Izzo and the Spartans will have just over a week to figure out what they need to fix before the regular season starts. Michigan State will take on Quinnipiac on Nov. 2 at the Breslin Center to open the season.