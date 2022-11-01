This past Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines got some revenge by dominating Michigan State at the Big House by a score of 29-7. But what went down after the conclusion of the game is what everybody has been talking about ever since. Following the game, a group of MSU players assaulted two different Wolverine players as they were walking through the tunnel to their locker room. On Sunday, Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker announced that four players had been suspended for their actions and just moments ago, four more players were suspended.

Michigan State suspends additional ... Please enable JavaScript Michigan State suspends additional players for assault at the Big House

Which other Michigan State players have been suspended?

Michigan State released a joint statement from MSU Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Mel Tucker.

In the statement, it was announced that Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon Wright have been suspended, effective immediately.

Featured Videos



Joint Statement from Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/xJNZDHqQLS — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) November 1, 2022

“We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”