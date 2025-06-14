Michigan State Football Lands Son of Super Bowl Champion

Michigan State football just scored a major win on the recruiting trail — and this one comes with NFL bloodlines.

T.J. Umenyiora, a three-star defensive back in the class of 2026 and son of former New York Giants All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, announced his commitment to the Spartans on Saturday, June 14. The younger Umenyiora chose MSU over offers from more than two dozen Power Five programs.

This marks yet another key addition for head coach Jonathan Smith, who is making recruiting inroads nationwide — including Georgia and California, where Michigan State just landed two prospects with NFL pedigrees in back-to-back days.

TL;DR

T.J. Umenyiora , 3-star DB from Georgia and son of NFL legend Osi Umenyiora, commits to Michigan State.

, 3-star DB from Georgia and son of NFL legend Osi Umenyiora, commits to Michigan State. He’s the No. 87 cornerback in the 2026 class, per 247Sports Composite.

in the 2026 class, per 247Sports Composite. Umenyiora had offers from over 20 schools , including Northwestern, Auburn, and Mississippi State .

, including . His commitment came just one day after OL Quinn Buckey , son of former NFL lineman Jeff Buckey, also pledged to the Spartans.

, son of former NFL lineman Jeff Buckey, also pledged to the Spartans. Umenyiora is listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds and plays at Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, GA.

Spartans Land a Legacy

It’s not every day you land the son of a two-time Super Bowl champion and former All-Pro — but Michigan State did just that in T.J. Umenyiora.

His father, Osi Umenyiora, was a star edge rusher for the New York Giants, a second-round pick in 2003, and an anchor of the team’s defense through two Super Bowl runs. Osi finished his NFL career with 85 sacks over 11 seasons and is one of the most respected pass rushers of his era.

T.J. plays on the opposite side of the ball as a defensive back, but he’s shown the same kind of athleticism and football IQ that turned his dad into a household name.

What’s Next?

Umenyiora visited East Lansing earlier this month and also took official visits to Northwestern, Auburn, and Mississippi State, showing just how competitive his recruitment was. Michigan State now adds a long, physical defensive back with elite pedigree to its future secondary.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Umenyiora has the frame and speed to play multiple spots in the secondary, giving MSU versatility in future defensive schemes.

The Bottom Line

Michigan State’s 2026 recruiting class just got a big boost — and a big name.

By landing T.J. Umenyiora, the Spartans not only secured a talented cornerback with upside, but also sent a clear message: NFL bloodlines are buying into what’s being built in East Lansing.