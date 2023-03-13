Michigan State to play Round of 64 matchup vs. USC on St. Patrick’s Day

On Sunday evening, the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket was revealed, and for the 25th straight time, the Michigan State Spartans are dancing. The Spartans, who earned the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Ohio State. Despite losing to the Buckeyes, MSU is a No. 7 seed in the East Region and they will take on the No. 10 seed USC Trojans in the Round of 64. The game times have been released, and MSU and USC will square off in Columbus, OH on St. Patrick's Day (Friday) at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

Key Points

MSU has qualified for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament for the 25th consecutive time.

The Spartans earned the No. 7 seed in the East Region despite losing to Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans will face off against the No. 10 seed Southern California in the Round of 64 on St. Patrick's Day (Friday) at 12:15 p.m. ET in Columbus, OH, with the game being televised on CBS.

Bottom Line: Michigan State has its work cut out for them

Tom Izzo's Spartans certainly have the talent to make a run in the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, but in order to do so, they are going to have to play their best basketball. Consistency has been an issue for MSU, and if that continues on St. Patrick's Day against the Trojans, their bracket will be busted before the weekend starts.