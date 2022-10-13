MSU

Michigan State to wear amazing helmet/uniform combo vs. Wisconsin

After going 11-2 in 2021, many expected the Michigan State Spartans to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten in 2022.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Michigan State
Oct 17, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans mascot Sparty during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Inside the Article
What helmet/uniform combination will Michigan State wear vs. Wisconsin?What is going on with the Spartans?

This coming Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will look to get back in the win column when they host the Wisconsin Badgers in East Lansing.

Featured Videos

Neither MSU nor Wisconsin is having a good season as the Spartans are 2-4 and the Badgers are 3-3 through their first six games.

What helmet/uniform combination will Michigan State wear vs. Wisconsin?

On Thursday evening, MSU Football took to Twitter to unveil their helmet/uniform combination for Saturday’s game.

As you can see below, the Spartans will be wearing their script “State” helmets with green jerseys.

Michigan Wolverines get a Big Noon ...
Michigan Wolverines get a Big Noon Cakewalk, MSU gets a televised funeral

What is going on with the Spartans?

After going 11-2 in 2021, many expected the Spartans to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten in 2022.

Unfortunately, ‘Tuck Comin’ has quickly turned into ‘Tuck Sweatin’ as MSU has looked absolutely awful during their current 4-game losing streak.

Mel Tucker needs to get his boys going and he needs to do it quickly.

Despite being 3-3 on the season, Wisconsin is currently a 7.5-point favorite over MSU

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan vs Penn State Michigan vs Penn State: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Next Article Rams vs Cowboys Brawl Rams vs Cowboys brawl: Rams fans get knocked out during massive brawl with Cowboys fans [Video]
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Moritz Seider
Moritz Seider’s BIGGEST HITS from his rookie season [Video]
Rams vs Cowboys Brawl
Rams vs Cowboys brawl: Rams fans get knocked out during massive brawl with Cowboys fans [Video]
Michigan State
Michigan State to wear amazing helmet/uniform combo vs. Wisconsin
Michigan vs Penn State
Michigan vs Penn State: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Lost your password?