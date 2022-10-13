Michigan State to wear amazing helmet/uniform combo vs. Wisconsin

This coming Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will look to get back in the win column when they host the Wisconsin Badgers in East Lansing.

Neither MSU nor Wisconsin is having a good season as the Spartans are 2-4 and the Badgers are 3-3 through their first six games.

What helmet/uniform combination will Michigan State wear vs. Wisconsin?

On Thursday evening, MSU Football took to Twitter to unveil their helmet/uniform combination for Saturday’s game.

As you can see below, the Spartans will be wearing their script “State” helmets with green jerseys.

What is going on with the Spartans?

After going 11-2 in 2021, many expected the Spartans to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten in 2022.

Unfortunately, ‘Tuck Comin’ has quickly turned into ‘Tuck Sweatin’ as MSU has looked absolutely awful during their current 4-game losing streak.

Mel Tucker needs to get his boys going and he needs to do it quickly.

Despite being 3-3 on the season, Wisconsin is currently a 7.5-point favorite over MSU