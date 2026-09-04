Game Preview: Pat Fitzgerald Looks to Get His First Michigan State Win Against Toledo

Michigan State is looking to keep its five-year season-opening win streak alive Friday night as the Pat Fitzgerald era begins. However, Toledo will not be a pushover, as the Rockets have been competitive in the MAC for the past decade-plus and haven’t had a losing record since 2009.

Game Info

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Michigan State Spartans

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

Watch: FS1

Odds: MSU -10.5

Expectations: Grinding game with both teams discovering themselves, with two first-year head coaches

What to Expect: A Deep Receiver Rotation

Look for the WR room to run deep. Starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic mentioned that he believed the team had six to seven guys who could go out and execute the offense. With a young team, the staff is drilling good fundamentals; receivers won’t be allowed to take plays off, and blocking is required.

Pat Fitzgerald said that roles are still being earned. So when the starting lineup is revealed, don’t expect it to be strict. There will be a deep rotation for almost every position group. The only way for a player to stay in the game is to perform and show effort; lapses during plays will be a quick ticket to the bench.

Two First-Year Coaches, One Veteran Resume

Both teams will make mistakes. Michigan State and Toledo are alike in that each is breaking in a first-year head coach. Fitzgerald hasn’t been a head coach since 2022, while Friday will be Toledo’s Mike Jacobs’ first game in the FBS. Jacobs is no rookie, though. He went 94-23 across 10 seasons as a head coach at Mercer, Lenoir-Rhyne and Notre Dame College before Toledo hired him in December. Both coaches will be implementing new systems and cultures, which is unlikely to be complete by week one.

Our Take

It’s hard to call a week-one game a “must-win,” but this needs to be played like one. Fitzgerald won’t want to start his tenure with a loss. Michigan State’s fanbase is anxious to see some form of success return to football, and failing to beat a MAC opponent would not give them much to be hopeful about. This team needs to come out with a win to show they can win when expected.

Our Prediction

MSU is likely to be cautious with long yardage attempts and play conservatively. With the team likely to be heavy on substitutions, it seems unlikely for any one player to get hot. However, if Milivojevic carries over his solid play from the end of last season, it should be enough against the Rockets and give the Spartans the win.

Pick: Spartans 24, Toledo 10