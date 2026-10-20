The Michigan State Spartans have received a major update ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten showdown against undefeated UCLA, and it could dramatically change how Pat Fitzgerald’s team prepares for the Bruins. UCLA starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a severe knee injury that requires surgery.

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The announcement comes as Michigan State desperately searches for its first conference victory of the season. The Spartans enter Saturday’s matchup with a disappointing 2-5 record, while UCLA remains unbeaten at 6-0 under first-year head coach Bob Chesney.

Although losing Iamaleava represents a significant blow to the Bruins, Michigan State shouldn’t assume Saturday’s game will suddenly become an easy matchup. UCLA has already demonstrated that it can win without its starting quarterback.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) drops back for a pass during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

During Monday’s media availability, Chesney confirmed that Iamaleava’s injury was serious enough to require surgery. The quarterback originally suffered the injury during UCLA’s 17-15 victory over Oregon on Oct. 10.

“Nico, he’s going to be out,” Chesney said, according to Monday’s injury update. “It’s severe. He’s probably going to have surgery coming up here today or tomorrow.”

Iamaleava injured his left leg while scrambling against Oregon after being tackled by two defenders. He briefly returned to the game but did not play in the second half, and subsequent evaluations revealed the seriousness of the injury.

Before getting hurt, Iamaleava had thrown for 982 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. He also contributed 144 rushing yards and a touchdown, giving UCLA another dimension offensively with his mobility.

Michigan State Will Likely Face Ty Dieffenbach Instead

With Iamaleava sidelined, UCLA is turning to backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who already has one successful start under his belt. The former Pitt and Cal Poly quarterback led the Bruins to a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin last Saturday, keeping their undefeated season intact.

Dieffenbach completed 22 of 33 passes for 264 yards in that victory, demonstrating that UCLA’s passing offense remains capable of moving the football. Following the game, Chesney praised his backup’s performance and confidence under pressure.

“Ty, what a job,” Chesney said following the Bruins’ victory over Wisconsin. “To stand in there and have the confidence to do what he did. What a warrior just all the way around.”

Those comments should serve as a warning to Michigan State’s defense. Despite Iamaleava’s absence, the Bruins have already proven they can execute their offense and win games with Dieffenbach under center.

Can Michigan State Take Advantage of UCLA’s Quarterback Situation?

Michigan State enters the matchup following a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Northwestern, a game in which the Spartans missed another opportunity to secure their first Big Ten victory. As we detailed in its game recap, a blocked fourth-quarter field goal and a late Northwestern scoring drive sealed another frustrating defeat.

There was one encouraging development for Fitzgerald’s defense, however. The Spartans recorded five sacks against former Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, showing they could create pressure despite entering the game with significant injuries.

That ability to disrupt the quarterback could become especially important against UCLA. If Michigan State can pressure Dieffenbach, force mistakes, and prevent the Bruins from controlling the tempo, the Spartans could give themselves an opportunity to pull off a major upset.

Michigan State’s Defense Is Still Short-Handed

Michigan State has its own serious injury concerns. As we previously reported, the Spartans entered last Saturday’s matchup without four cornerbacks and three linebackers, creating serious depth issues throughout the defense.

Those injuries make stopping UCLA challenging regardless of who starts at quarterback. And with Dieffenbach already coming off a productive performance, Fitzgerald cannot afford to underestimate the Bruins’ replacement.

Michigan State has received potentially favorable quarterback news ahead of Saturday’s matchup, but the Spartans still face an undefeated UCLA team that has already won without its starter. Whether Fitzgerald’s defense can take advantage of the change could play a major role in determining if Michigan State finally earns its first Big Ten victory of the season.