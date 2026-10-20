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TodayRed Wingsat SEA · 9:40 PMStarts in 7h 35m · ESPN+, DSN, KONG, KHN, Prime Video (Local)

Michigan State Gets Its UConn Rematch in Tuesday’s Exhibition

Michigan State vs. UConn exhibition preview graphic for Tuesday night at the Breslin Center
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Tom Izzo wants revenge on the Dan Hurley-led Huskies, who eliminated the Spartans in the Sweet Sixteen last March. He gets his first look at them Tuesday night, when No. 4 UConn visits No. 6 Michigan State at the Breslin Center. The exhibition completes a two-year series, as Michigan State lost at UConn in an exhibition game last year.

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What To Watch: Coen Carr Asked To Be More Aggressive

Michigan State forward Coen Carr said the coaching staff told him to be more aggressive this season. Carr plans to do that not just by scoring, but by growing his playmaking ability. Against Incarnate Word, he scored only six points on five field goal attempts but handed out five assists, a number that would have tied his college career high had it come in a game that counted. Carr will need to balance scoring and playmaking if he wants to be an offensive leader for the Spartans.

Power Forward Battle Potential

In the Spartans’ first exhibition game against Incarnate Word, forward Cam Ward sat out with an ankle injury, and forward Jesse McCulloch started. Izzo said afterward that the sprain was minor enough that Ward would have played in a regular-season game, and Ward is expected back in the starting lineup against UConn. What McCulloch does with the chance will decide whether a real battle develops.

Against Incarnate Word, McCulloch led the team with 20 points and helped the Spartans stretch the floor, going two-for-three from beyond the arc. Ward has not shown that range, as he attempted only two threes last season and missed both. Izzo will likely roll with Ward for his defense, but if McCulloch becomes a consistent offensive threat, the starting lineup could change.

How Much Will Ethan Taylor Play?

First-year center Ethan Taylor played 16 minutes against Incarnate Word and grabbed nine rebounds. Coming into the season, Taylor has been seen as a raw talent, but his 7-foot-2 frame gives him the size to at least be an impactful rebounder and rim protector. Taylor’s minutes this season may depend on how much Izzo trusts transfer center Anton Bonke. Against Incarnate Word, Bonke struggled, scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds in 15 minutes. That is a thin rebounding night against a Cardinals roster that lists only one player taller than 6 feet 10 inches. UConn will not be that forgiving.

How To Watch Michigan State vs. UConn

Our Take

Even though the game is an exhibition, both Izzo and Hurley will take it seriously. With both as national champion hopefuls, this will be a good testing ground to size each other up before the season starts. While the starting backcourt for the Spartans should be predictable for its rotations, the frontcourt is anything but predictable. It will be interesting to see who Izzo favors in his rotations.

Our Prediction

The Spartans are likely to beat the Huskies in this exhibition game because of their upperclassmen experience. UConn lost its top two scorers from last season to the NBA, with Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban both going in the first round of the 2026 draft. While Michigan State lost Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, Coen Carr and Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Jeremy Fears Jr. still lead the way.

Our Pick: Michigan State 72 – UConn 68

Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks during media day on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East
Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks during media day on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)
Michigan State’s Coen Carr crowd surfs during the Izzone Campout on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at Munn Field in East Lansing.
Michigan State’s Coen Carr crowd surfs during the Izzone Campout on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at Munn Field in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)
NCAA Basketball: Big East Media Day
Oct 1, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley speaks at 2026 Big East Media Day at Marriott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

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Alex Kutchey

Alex Kutchey covers everything Michigan State for Detroit Sports Nation. He is a Journalism Graduate from MSU, bringing a deep knowledge of Sports and Reporting.
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