The Michigan State Spartans will look to get back in the win column this coming Saturday when they host Maryland at Spartan Stadium.

Unfortunately, win or lose, the Spartans will do so in some of the most-hideous jerseys in football.

On Thursday, the Spartans announced they will be wearing their neon jerseys on Saturday.

Nation, what do you think of these.

If it isn’t neon, it shouldn’t be on. pic.twitter.com/5GUEQcjPoM — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 11, 2021