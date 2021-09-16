Michigan State unveils uniform combination for big game vs. Miami [Video]

This coming Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will have a golden opportunity to make a big statement when they travel to Florida to take on the Miami Hurricanes.

If the Spartans handle their business against the No. 24 Hurricanes, they will almost surely move into the Top 25 for the first time this season.

On Thursday, the Spartans dropped a video to unveil the jerseys they will be wearing for Saturday’s game.

Nation, do you like these threads and helmet combination?