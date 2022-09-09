Michigan State vs. Akron: How to watch, listen to and stream Saturday’s game

Here we go, Michigan State fans! It’s officially time for Week 2 of the 2022 regular season!

On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will look to take another step forward under head coach Mel Tucker when they host the Akron Zips at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

When it comes to winning football games, Tucker knows that “trust” is extremely important.

“It’s just when you get to know guys more, the trust actually builds up a little bit,” said Tucker, who at 50 has now been a football coach for exactly half his life. “And when you’re in a high-risk situation, like what we’re doing in trying to win football games, the trust has got to be at a high level.

“Trust really has two components — it has intimacy, and it has credibility. That’s why when you talk about continuity on coaching staffs, when you work with a guy for a long period of time, the intimacy just increases as you go. And then as you know what guys can do and they show you that they can do it, and you show them what you can do, then there’s credibility going both ways and you get a higher level of trust.”

Michigan State vs. Akron: How to watch, listen to and stream tonight’s game

What: Michigan State vs. Akron

When: Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Spartan Stadium – East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: WJR-AM 760 Detroit; WJIM-AM 1240/WMMQ-FM 94.9 Lansing; 22 other Michigan-based affiliates listed on MSUSpartans.com

Odds: Michigan State -34.5 (Via BetMGM)

Series History:

1913 – Michigan State 41 vs. Akron 0

1914 – Michigan State 75 vs. Akron 6

Prediction:

Mel Tucker seems to have MSU heading in the right direction and though I don’t think the Spartans will win as many games as they did in 2021, they are going to blow the doors off Akron on Saturday.

Akron 10

Michigan State 45 (-34.5)