Tom Izzo has no single Duke star to build a game plan around this year, and he says that is exactly what makes this Michigan State vs. Duke matchup the harder one. The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils, both 2-0, meet at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago.

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Nov 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo speaks with players Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) and Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) as they play the Toledo Rockets at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tom Izzo Says Duke’s Depth Is the Hard Part

Izzo spoke with Jon Rothstein on Tuesday in a video posted by CBS Sports College Basketball. Rothstein asked him, “What is it like when you prepare for Duke and they don’t have necessarily the dominant player like a Cam Boozer or a Cooper Flagg, but they have this depth right now that looks like it’s clearly the best of the Jon Scheyer era?”

The Spartans head coach answered, “Yeah, and it may be the best of even some of Mike’s era. If you look at the number of players that they got like eight, nine, 10. Now this Rippey kid is really good, you know, and um Foster of course is coming off an injury, but you know, you’re talking about a guy who started before and now he’s just coming off the bench mostly probably because of the injury, I don’t know. But um I think it’s a harder one to guard. You know, last year we we played them and Boozer was really talented.”

That is the problem in one answer. A year ago Michigan State could organize a game plan around one Duke star. This Duke team asks the Spartans to account for eight to 10 players who can hurt them, which is a different kind of preparation week.

Duke’s Roster Runs Eight to 10 Deep

Caleb Foster, the senior guard Izzo mentioned, has averaged 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Deron Rippey Jr., the freshman guard Izzo singled out, is averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

The top scorer on the Duke roster so far is junior center Patrick Ngongba II, who is averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 steals per game. Dame Sarr is averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 3.0 steals per game.

Freshman center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steal per game, which gives Duke a second rim protector off the bench.

Cayden Boozer is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Michigan State Must Take Care of the Basketball

The one thing the Spartans have to do is take care of the basketball. Boozer is already averaging 7.5 assists per game and Sarr is averaging 3.0 steals, so every loose handle in the backcourt turns into a Duke possession going the other way. Michigan State cannot let the Blue Devils play in transition and get easy layups, because that is where a 10-man rotation does the most damage.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke