Three Keys To A Spartans Homecoming Win Over Illinois

Pat Fitzgerald is looking for his first Big Ten win as a Spartan as MSU celebrates homecoming week. Michigan State vs. Illinois puts two 2-3 teams on the same field, and the Fighting Illini are also winless in the Big Ten and coming off a 24-17 loss to Purdue. Neither defense has done much to force the issue: the two teams have three interceptions between them all season.

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Turn Katin Houser’s Mistakes Into Turnovers

The Spartan defense has only grabbed one interception this season, coming in the first game against Toledo from Kenny Soares Jr. Katin Houser has thrown three interceptions this season, and he has experience throwing picks in East Lansing. Houser played for the Spartans for two seasons and threw three interceptions at Spartan Stadium in 2023.

The offense will need to help close the turnover gap, along with the defense. Michigan State quarterbacks Alessio Milivojevic and Cam Fancher have combined for four interceptions during the team’s three-game losing streak. Illinois has not been much better at taking the ball away, with just two interceptions on the season, though both came back for touchdowns.

Contain The Quarterback Run

Last Saturday the Spartans allowed Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph to rush for 141 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. The back-breaker was a 47-yard touchdown run on third and 3 in the third quarter. MSU also allowed Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea to rush for 66 yards on 10 carries. The defense will need to adjust to Houser, who rushed for 42 yards on eight carries against Purdue.

Deep Plays Are Necessary, Not Optional

Last Saturday, the Spartans failed to score a touchdown, managing only a single field goal in a 31-3 loss. The offense failed to get any big plays, with the longest play of the day a 13-yard reception to Rodney Bullard Jr. If MSU wants to win, they need explosive plays, and that can start with Milivojevic.

In the past two games, Milivojevic has completed 33 passes without a completion longer than 24 yards. He also hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since the second week of the season, when MSU played Eastern Michigan. Milivojevic said he needed to learn when to take deep shots. We will see against Illinois if he’s started to figure it out; otherwise, it may be another game where the Spartan offense struggles.

Our Take

If Michigan State wins, its offense will need to show up. Scoring two touchdowns in the past three games is a big reason for their losing streak. Alessio Milivojevic will need to get back to throwing touchdowns and attempt deep shots that don’t end as interceptions. The defense needs to fix how it defends the quarterback run, as it’s struggled with it since the Big Ten schedule started.

Our Prediction

Michigan State will likely lose this game; the offense hasn’t shown any reason to believe they can turn it around, especially after failing to get a touchdown last week. Even if the defense plays well enough to beat Illinois, it won’t matter if the Spartans can’t finish drives and score points.

Our Pick: Illinois 24, Michigan State 10

How To Watch Michigan State vs. Illinois

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini 2-3 (0-2) at Michigan State Spartans 2-3 (0-2)

Illinois Fighting Illini 2-3 (0-2) at Michigan State Spartans 2-3 (0-2) Date/time: Saturday, Oct. 10, 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 10, 3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Fox One

Fox One Radio: WJR 760 AM (Spartan Media Network)

WJR 760 AM (Spartan Media Network) Odds: Illinois -2.5 at FanDuel, total 48.5