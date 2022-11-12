Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.

What is the latest on the Michigan vs. Michigan State tunnel assault?

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, “UM Police just released a statement, stating that they, in conjunction with the MSU Police, have completed their investigation of the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident from the Michigan-MSU game and forwarded the findings to Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.”

November 13, 2022

Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News just released the statement from Melissa Overton, UM Deputy Chief of Police.

From Detroit News:

“In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred,” Overton said in the statement. “The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency and due process, we will not share further information pending the prosecutor’s office review.”