Here we go, Michigan State fans! It’s officially time for Week 4 of the 2022 regular season!

On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will look to bounce back from a tough loss to Washington when they host what is a solid Minnesota team.

When it comes to winning football games, Tucker knows that “trust” is extremely important.

“It’s just when you get to know guys more, the trust actually builds up a little bit,” said Tucker, who at 50 has now been a football coach for exactly half his life. “And when you’re in a high-risk situation, like what we’re doing in trying to win football games, the trust has got to be at a high level.

“Trust really has two components — it has intimacy, and it has credibility. That’s why when you talk about continuity on coaching staffs, when you work with a guy for a long period of time, the intimacy just increases as you go. And then as you know what guys can do and they show you that they can do it, and you show them what you can do, then there’s credibility going both ways and you get a higher level of trust.”

Please enable JavaScript Big questions surrounding Mel Tucker

Michigan State vs. Minnesota: How to watch, listen to and stream tonight’s game

What: Michigan State vs. Minnesota

When: Saturday at 3:40 p.m. ET

Where: Washington

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: WJR-AM 760 Detroit; WJIM-AM 1240/WMMQ-FM 94.9 Lansing; 22 other Michigan-based affiliates listed on MSUSpartans.com

Odds: Minnesota -2.5 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

After a tough loss to Washington, Michigan State will not get a break as a very solid Minnesota team comes to town. The Golden Gophers run the heck out of the football and the Spartans do a solid job stopping the run so this one should be interesting. If Mel Tucker is really worth his contract, he will have his team fired up and ready to make a statement on Saturday. That being said, P.J. Fleck is the better coach with the better football team.

Minnesota 31

Michigan State 27