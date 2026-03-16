Michigan State vs. North Dakota State: Date, Time, and TV Channel Set

The Michigan State Spartans now know exactly when their March Madness journey will begin.

After earning the No. 3 seed in the East Region, Michigan State will face No. 14 seed North Dakota State in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.

The matchup is scheduled for Thursday at 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

Spartans Ready to Begin March Madness

Michigan State enters the NCAA Tournament with a 25–7 overall record, following a strong season in the Big Ten Conference.

The Spartans finished third in the Big Ten regular season, posting an impressive 15–5 conference record during the regular season under longtime head coach Tom Izzo.

Now, the Spartans turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament, where they will look to advance past the opening round and continue their postseason run.

Tipoff Set for Thursday Afternoon

Michigan State will tip off against North Dakota State at 4:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the Round of 32 later in the weekend.

With March Madness officially underway, the Spartans will look to begin their tournament run with a strong performance when they take the floor Thursday afternoon.