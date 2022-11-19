MSU

Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Michigan State lost to Indiana which means they need one more win
  • The Spartans will take on Penn State next Saturday

After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.

What time will Michigan State vs. Penn State start?

According to a report from Matt Wenzel, the game between Michigan State and Penn State will kick off next Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on FS1.

With a win, the Spartans would move to 6-6 on the season, and they would become bowl-eligible. With a loss, Mel Tucker and company and his team will have to “keep chopping” somewhere other than a football field.

Nation, do you think Michigan State will beat Penn State to become bowl-eligible?

