Michigan State vs. Penn State to take place at Ford Field

In a surprising move, the Michigan State vs. Penn State football game has been relocated from Spartan Stadium to Ford Field. The game, scheduled for Black Friday, November 24, has undergone a change in both date and venue. The decision to move the game stems from the Big Ten's recent television contract with NBC. The Michigan State vs. Penn State Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and viewers can catch the action on NBC or stream it via Peacock.

Michigan State vs. Penn State game moved

Michigan State Athletic Director, Alan Haller, expressed enthusiasm for this unique opportunity to engage both the football program and the fan base in a Black Friday game at Ford Field. The move to Detroit holds significance as the area boasts a vast number of Michigan State University alumni, nearly 50 percent of the student body, and countless Spartan fans. The basketball team has experienced tremendous support in Detroit, both at Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena, and now the football team seeks to replicate that energy and bring Spartan Football to the Motor City. The university recognizes the importance of the city and anticipates that this experience will transcend the boundaries of a regular football game, providing an unforgettable event for the Spartan faithful.

“This is a unique opportunity, for both our football program and our fan base, to play a Black Friday game at Ford Field,” MSU athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement. “Southeast Michigan is home to 100,000 alums, nearly 50 percent of our student body and countless more Spartan fans. Our men’s basketball team has experienced tremendous support in Detroit, both at Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena, and we’re excited to bring Spartan Football to our fans in the Motor City. The city is important to our mission not only as an athletic department, but our entire University. We anticipate that the experience will be so much more than a football game for our Spartan faithful.

“The decision to move a home game out of Spartan Stadium was given careful consideration, as we understand the impact it will have on some fans. As a community partner, we recognize home football brings benefits to the entire Mid-Michigan area. The fact that this game falls on a holiday weekend Friday increased our willingness (to) make the move.”

Impact on the MHSSA State Championship Games

As the Michigan State vs. Penn State game finds a new home on Black Friday, it sets the stage for an exciting Thanksgiving weekend filled with football in downtown Detroit. However, this venue change has implications beyond the college gridiron. The Michigan High Schools Athletic Association has made a noteworthy adjustment to accommodate this shift by rescheduling its eight state championship games, previously set for Friday, to Saturday (November 25) and Sunday (November 26) at Ford Field.