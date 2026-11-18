Tom Izzo and Michigan State fell at Tennessee, 61-46, as the No. 2 Spartans shot 11.5% in the second half of their first loss of the season. Michigan State trailed by 15 in the second half, but cut it to a five-point deficit with just under three minutes to go; a final run by the No. 14 Volunteers closed out the game. Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. led the team with 16 points despite not making a field goal. All his points came from the free-throw line, and he took 18 free-throw attempts. Michigan State made just nine field goals Tuesday night, unable to find any offensive groove.

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The Good: Cam Ward, A One-Man Show Off The Bench

Most of the Spartan bench was a non-factor, except forward Cam Ward. The bench scored 20 points, with Ward responsible for 12. He went four for seven from the field, while the rest of the bench went two for 15. Ward also grabbed five rebounds, tying for second-most among Spartans.

The Bad: New Starting Center Didn’t Help The Group

Tuesday was the first time Tom Izzo made a starting lineup change this season; Anton Bonke had started each of the first four games. He took out center Bonke for Jesse McCulloch. However, the change didn’t work; the entire center rotation, including Ethan Taylor, had little impact. The three combined for two points, going one for seven from the field. Bonke didn’t just get pulled from the starting lineup; Izzo gave more run to freshman Taylor. Bonke had seven minutes, while Taylor played 13 minutes.

Spartans Unable To Keep Hot Three-Point Shooting

The Spartans couldn’t find their three-point shot Tuesday; they went four for 19 from beyond the arc. In their last game against Northern Iowa, Michigan State set a school record with 18 threes made, but couldn’t keep up the hot hand against the Volunteers. Against the Panthers, Fears Jr. and guard Jasiah Jervis combined for nine threes; Tuesday they didn’t make one.

Jasiah Jervis Goes Ice Cold

Jasiah Jervis had been on a nice scoring streak, posting double-digit points in his last three games, but Tuesday he was a near zero. He scored one point, going zero for ten from the field, and zero for six from three. Jervis did not add much elsewhere, either; he had three rebounds, an assist, and a block. Jervis not being a factor was a big reason the Spartans couldn’t find any offense.

The Intriguing: Spartans Playing Through Injuries

Entering the game, Jordan Scott was questionable with a shoulder injury; Izzo let him play, but he wasn’t at 100%. Scott went to the bench multiple times with shoulder pain; he still played 21 minutes despite the discomfort, though he took only four field-goal attempts. McCulloch also twisted his ankle during the game but came back favoring his right leg. Izzo said before the game that forward Coen Carr was dealing with tendinitis, but still got the start.

The Spartans will need to rest their injuries and refind their offense before they host Detroit Mercy on Saturday, Nov. 21.