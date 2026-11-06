Tom Izzo Makes His Center Call With Jesse McCulloch Back

Tom Izzo kept center Anton Bonke in the starting lineup as Michigan State beat Toledo 91-61. Bonke started in the Spartans’ season opener against Quinnipiac because forward Jesse McCulloch was out, an absence Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal reported was a mild concussion. McCulloch was good to go against the Rockets but played only 12 minutes off the bench. He may have been on a minute restriction, something Izzo hinted at before the game.

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The Good: Jasiah Jervis Bounces Back From Poor Debut

After scoring only four points and going one-for-six from the field against Quinnipiac, guard Jasiah Jervis showed his scoring talent in this one. He scored 16 points, leading the Spartans in scoring, and made four shots from beyond the arc on seven attempts. Jervis is expected to be a key member of the offense despite being a freshman, and he’ll need games like this one to live up to those expectations.

Ethan Taylor Looks Strong Off the Bench

While Anton Bonke got the start and Jesse McCulloch came back from a one-game absence, freshman center Ethan Taylor played solid minutes off the bench. Taylor played 14 minutes, more than Bonke, who played 13. He scored eight points, going two for two from the field, and grabbed five rebounds. It seems Izzo is choosing whoever is playing well at center on any given night.

Michigan State Controlled the Glass

One of the biggest reasons the Spartans dominated the Rockets was because they won the rebound battle 52-27. MSU had six players grab five or more rebounds, while Toledo only had one. Sixteen of the team’s rebounds came on the offensive end, leading to 27 second-chance points, while the Rockets got only six. The Rockets were also missing their starting center, Austin Parks.

The Bad: Turnovers and Free Throws Stunt the Spartans

Despite another dominant win against a lesser opponent, Michigan State still made unforced mistakes that brought them down. They committed 14 turnovers tonight, and the Rockets got eight steals. Jeremy Fears Jr. led the team with four turnovers, though he also had nine assists. The Spartans continued their free throw struggles, going 23 for 38 from the line. It brings their season average to 59.4% from the line after they went 15 for 26 against Quinnipiac.

The Intriguing: Refs Let Their Whistle Be Heard

The Spartans’ offense was not the only thing at the forefront tonight. The officials were, too. They called 49 fouls, and each team lost a player on a fifth: Michigan State’s Cam Ward and Toledo’s Sean Jones. The calls led to 67 free-throw attempts between the two teams. Only two players who played over five minutes didn’t pick up a foul: Spartans Coen Carr and Anton Bonke.

Tom Izzo will need to make more frontcourt decisions as No. 6 Michigan State faces second-ranked Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 10.