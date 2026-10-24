Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans are still looking for their first Big Ten win of the season after a 24-21 loss to Northwestern last Saturday. They travel to the Rose Bowl to face the ninth-ranked UCLA Bruins, who have not lost a game this season but are down to backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. Michigan State has Alessio Milivojevic listed as questionable, and his backup, Cam Fancher, is already out on the availability report.

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Well, this isn’t good.



Spartans see Pretzlaff, Wheatland, Jones, Murawski all upgraded to questionable, but starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and now-starter Jaziun Patterson both on the report. pic.twitter.com/vDLE4Ug2Zf — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) October 22, 2026

What’s Needed: Alessio Milivojevic Needs To Play

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic has played back-to-back solid games despite the team coming up short with losses. He has completed 73.2% of his passes, and thrown four touchdowns in the past two games. If Milivojevic isn’t good to go, Fitzgerald will have to start true freshman Kayd Coffman, as Cam Fancher is already listed out. Coffman’s only action this season came at Wisconsin, where he carried three times for minus-1 yard and did not attempt a pass.

Take Advantage Of Bruins Backup Quarterback

UCLA coach Bob Chesney announced Monday that quarterback Nico Iamaleava would have season-ending surgery on his left knee, hurt in the Oct. 10 win at Oregon. That leaves the Bruins with Dieffenbach, who opened the season third on the depth chart and makes his second start on Saturday. In his first one, against Wisconsin, Dieffenbach completed 22 of 33 passes for 264 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He has helped UCLA win its last two games, but the offense has looked inconsistent since the switch. Iamaleava had the Bruins averaging better than 40 points a game through their first four. The Spartans’ defense will need to keep the pressure on a quarterback who is still getting used to Big Ten play.

Fix The Special Teams Blocking

Michigan State kicker Liam Boyd has been consistent for the Spartans so far. He is perfect on extra-point attempts and has missed three field goals. However, he is not fully to blame for any of them. All three of Boyd’s misses were blocked: a 54-yarder against Toledo, a 52-yarder against Nebraska, and a 33-yarder inside the final minute against Northwestern. If MSU wants to beat UCLA, it can’t make little mistakes, like letting field goals get blocked.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. UCLA

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans (2-5, 0-4) at UCLA Bruins (6-0, 4-0)

Michigan State Spartans (2-5, 0-4) at UCLA Bruins (6-0, 4-0) Date/time: Saturday, Oct. 24, 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 24, 3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Rose Bowl, Pasadena TV: CBS

CBS Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Radio: WJR 760 AM (Spartan Media Network)

WJR 760 AM (Spartan Media Network) Odds: UCLA -14.5 at FanDuel, Total 43.5

Our Take

If the Spartans want to end their five-game losing streak, they will need a healthy, efficient offense. UCLA is starting a quarterback who did not throw a touchdown in his first start, so every point Michigan State can get will matter. The Spartans need Alessio Milivojevic ready to go and keeping up his solid play.

Our Prediction

While the Bruins offense may not be as dangerous without Nico Iamaleava, their defense has held up well against Big Ten opponents. Since conference play began, they’ve allowed under 16 points per game on average. With the Spartans having Milivojevic and starting running back Jaziun Patterson listed as questionable, even if they play, they likely won’t be at 100%. It is likely to be a low-scoring game, with UCLA coming out ahead.

Our Pick: UCLA 20 – Michigan State 10