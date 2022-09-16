Here we go, Michigan State fans! It’s officially time for Week 3 of the 2022 regular season!

On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will look to take another step forward under head coach Mel Tucker when they hit the road to take on Washington.

When it comes to winning football games, Tucker knows that “trust” is extremely important.

“It’s just when you get to know guys more, the trust actually builds up a little bit,” said Tucker, who at 50 has now been a football coach for exactly half his life. “And when you’re in a high-risk situation, like what we’re doing in trying to win football games, the trust has got to be at a high level.

“Trust really has two components — it has intimacy, and it has credibility. That’s why when you talk about continuity on coaching staffs, when you work with a guy for a long period of time, the intimacy just increases as you go. And then as you know what guys can do and they show you that they can do it, and you show them what you can do, then there’s credibility going both ways and you get a higher level of trust.”

Michigan State vs. Washington: How to watch, listen to and stream tonight’s game

What: Michigan State vs. Washington

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Washington

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: WJR-AM 760 Detroit; WJIM-AM 1240/WMMQ-FM 94.9 Lansing; 22 other Michigan-based affiliates listed on MSUSpartans.com

Odds: Washington -3.5 (Via BetMGM)

Series History:

1969: Michigan State 27 Washington 11

1970: Washington 42 Michigan State 16

1997: Washington 51 Michigan State 23

Prediction:

Michigan State will face their first tough test of the season when they travel to take on Washington. The Huskies are a 3.5-point favorite but I think Mel Tucker will have his men ready to play.

Michigan State 27 (+3.5)

Washington 24