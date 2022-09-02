Here we go, Michigan State fans! It’s officially Game Day!

On Friday night, the Michigan State Spartans will look to take another step forward under head coach Mel Tucker when they host the Western Michigan Broncos at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

When it comes to winning football games, Tucker knows that “trust” is extremely important.

“It’s just when you get to know guys more, the trust actually builds up a little bit,” said Tucker, who at 50 has now been a football coach for exactly half his life. “And when you’re in a high-risk situation, like what we’re doing in trying to win football games, the trust has got to be at a high level.

“Trust really has two components — it has intimacy, and it has credibility. That’s why when you talk about continuity on coaching staffs, when you work with a guy for a long period of time, the intimacy just increases as you go. And then as you know what guys can do and they show you that they can do it, and you show them what you can do, then there’s credibility going both ways and you get a higher level of trust.”

Please enable JavaScript Michigan State has the ingredients for a big season

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: How to watch, listen to and stream tonight’s game

What: Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

When: Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Spartan Stadium – East Lansing, Michigan

TV: ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra)

Online streaming: fuboTV, WatchESPN, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV

How to listen: WJR-AM 760 Detroit; WJIM-AM 1240/WMMQ-FM 94.9 Lansing; 22 other Michigan-based affiliates listed on MSUSpartans.com

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Michigan State -21 (Via BetMGM)

Recent Series History:

2019 – Michigan State 51 vs. Western Michigan 17

2017 – Michigan State 28 vs. Western Michigan 14

2015 – Michigan State 37 vs. Western Michigan 24

Prediction:

Mel Tucker seems to have MSU heading in the right direction and though I don’t think the Spartans will win as many games as they did in 2021, they should easily defeat a Western Michigan team that lost their quarterback and top offensive threat from a season ago.

Western Michigan 17

Michigan State 41 (-21)