Three Keys to Stop Michigan State’s Freefall in Madison

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Madison, and the Spartans arrive at 2-2 and 0-1 in the Big Ten for Pat Fitzgerald’s first conference road test. Wisconsin is 3-1 and playing its homecoming game at Camp Randall. Michigan State is coming off a 27-10 loss to Notre Dame and a 31-13 loss to Nebraska, and it will have to work through a long injury list to win here. Three things decide whether the slide stops.

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Jaziun Patterson Has to Carry the Run Game

With Cam Edwards ruled out for the season on Monday, Fitzgerald needs the running back room to step up. Edwards was the Spartans’ featured back, logging 304 rushing yards on 64 carries before going down against Nebraska. Only two running backs got more than one carry against the Cornhuskers after Edwards’ injury: Jaziun Patterson and Marvis Parrish.

Patterson is expected to take over as lead back after getting 16 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown against Nebraska. He has Big Ten experience after transferring to MSU from Iowa this offseason; at Iowa, he played four seasons and rushed for 858 yards. Parrish has the potential to be Patterson’s backup, but he has struggled since the first game of the season. In the last three games, Parrish rushed for 25 yards on 12 carries, averaging just over two yards per carry.

Alessio Milivojevic Needs to Find His Groove Again

MSU starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic threw for 417 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the season, without an interception. In the past two games, his stats have flipped: 331 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. Milivojevic will need to work through his struggles and lead the Spartan offense if they want a chance to win.

Milivojevic’s struggles haven’t been on him alone; his offensive line will need to give him better protection. The Cornhuskers sacked the quarterback five times, matching the number of sacks he took in the first two games of the season combined. It is hard for a quarterback to work if he’s not confident in the protection around him. Fitzgerald will need Milivojevic to work past his struggle and get back to producing.

The Injury List Cannot Get Any Longer

With seven Spartans listed out against Wisconsin, and more on the doubtful and questionable list heading into game time, every additional injury will be costly. The main injury-plagued areas are the team’s cornerback and linebacker rooms. Four players from each position are named on the availability report, with three cornerbacks already ruled out. Senior linebacker Jordan Hall, a team captain, is listed as doubtful. While injuries are hard to control, Fitzgerald needs the backups behind those two rooms to hold up for four quarters.

Our Take

If Michigan State wins, they need unexpected players to step up. With multiple position groups facing injuries, it will be time to see if Fitzgerald’s process has been passed down to the team’s bench. Alessio Milivojevic will also need to start throwing touchdowns again and regain the confidence he had at the beginning of the season.

Our Prediction

With the injuries to the Spartans’ defense, it will be an uphill battle if the MSU offense continues to struggle. Wisconsin’s offense is clicking lately, scoring three or more touchdowns in each of its last three games. With Michigan State’s secondary plagued by injuries, it will be hard to slow the Badgers.

Our Pick: Wisconsin 31, Michigan State 17

Wisconsin is likely to win this game, even if the Spartans’ offense can find its groove again.

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