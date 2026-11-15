Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic left Saturday’s game with a left arm injury in the second quarter and could not return. Backup Cam Fancher tied the game before halftime with a touchdown throw, and then the Spartans did not score again in a 21-14 loss to Washington, the seventh defeat of Pat Fitzgerald’s first season in East Lansing. Fancher also hurt his knee on the play he threw an interception, then came back after sitting out a drive.

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The Good: Defense Found a Groove to Start the Second Half

Despite the loss, the Spartan defense held the Huskies down for almost the entire second half. It forced a punt on each of Washington’s first four drives after halftime, and those four drives produced just 41 yards. Washington did not score again until its fifth possession of the half, so the defense had handed the offense chance after chance with the game tied.

Brandon Tullis Continues His Solid Run Game

Michigan State running back Brandon Tullis carried 21 times for 82 yards. Tullis has taken over lead-back duties in the last two games, with the Spartan running back room without its top three backs. He has yet to score a touchdown this season, but he has combined for 168 rushing yards in the past two games, continuing to carry his share of the offensive load.

The Bad: Cam Fancher Could Not Replace Alessio Milivojevic

Fancher completed 14 of 22 passes for 134 yards and threw a two-yard touchdown to Bryson Williams on the drive he inherited. The Spartans had their best look at the lead early in the fourth quarter, when the Washington return team muffed a punt and Michigan State recovered at the Huskies’ 33-yard line. The offense did not pick up a first down and settled for a field goal attempt. Liam Boyd missed from 50 yards, and he had made his previous six. The Spartans’ last drive reached the Washington 10 before a fumble ended it.

The Intriguing: Washington Won Despite Travel Issues

Washington had problems before the game even started. The Huskies could not take their scheduled flight the day before because of an FAA ground stop. The delay kept them from leaving until late at night and pushed back kickoff. They won anyway on short rest.

Fitzgerald now needs a new goal, with the Spartans eliminated from bowl eligibility at 3-7. They get a short week before hosting Oregon on Friday, Nov. 20.