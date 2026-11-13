The Washington football team had not left Seattle as of Friday evening, hours after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, leaving Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Washington kickoff in doubt. The Huskies are scheduled to play the Spartans at 4:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Spartan Stadium, and neither Michigan State nor the Big Ten has announced a change. Washington’s problem is that its flight hadn’t taken off before the grounding.

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The FAA issued the order Friday afternoon and pointed to a communications problem at the Air Route Traffic Control Centers that handle cross-country traffic. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin called it “just a telecommunications outage as of now.” Planes already in the air were allowed to land while departures were held. By about 6 p.m. ET the agency had begun letting some flights leave as those centers recovered, without putting a time on a full return to normal.

There has been a temporary telecommunications outage – out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 13, 2026

Washington Is Waiting In Seattle

The plan for now is to wait out the grounding and hope flights are allowed within the next few hours. That is what the Washington football team is doing, as Seattle Times beat writer Andy Yamashita reported that the Huskies returned to their campus to wait. If the FAA does not clear their flight in the next few hours, the game could be delayed.

UW football returned to campus to wait out the delay assess travel solutions



Other UW teams on the road this weekend, including both rowing teams and volleyball are already at their travel destinations. Have not heard about men's basketball yet https://t.co/WyLsZkn69R — Andy Yamashita | 山下伸幸 (@ANYamashita) November 13, 2026

What Happens To Michigan State vs. Washington

If the Huskies can get in the air Friday night, pushing the kickoff back is the likeliest fix, giving the team the time it needs to prepare. Shifting the game to another date is harder, because Michigan State is already facing a short week with Oregon coming to East Lansing on Friday, Nov. 20. At worst, the game could be canceled, with Washington in a crunch to take off and the Spartans facing a tight schedule. If flights don’t leave tonight, it could lead to no game at all.

One solution was floated by Detroit Free Press writer Chris Solari, who noted the game could potentially be moved to Dec. 5. Neither side wants it wiped off the schedule. Washington is 5-4 and one win from bowl eligibility, and Michigan State is 3-6 and needs to win out to get there. A game that never gets played would leave the Spartans short of the six wins bowl eligibility normally takes. MSU hasn’t released any comment on what the likely result will be.