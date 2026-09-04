How MSU’s WR Room Has Changed Without a Star

With only two WRs who started on Michigan State last season returning, and star Nick Marsh leaving for Indiana, the Spartans had to rebuild the receiving room.

“Guys are eager to prove themselves; I think it will be more of a collective deal,” MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins mentioned in a SpartanMag video. “We don’t have the so-called big superstar… yet. But what I have challenged our guys with is this is your opportunity to introduce yourself to the world.”

Chrishon McCray Is the One to Watch

Hawkins has the challenge of replacing the production of former Spartan Nick Marsh, who had 600-plus receiving yards in both of his seasons. One receiver expected to make the jump is Chrishon McCray, the only returning wideout among MSU’s top-five receivers last year.

“He’s done a tremendous job of attacking drills, watching film, asking questions, wanting to know the why now,” Hawkins said. “Versus ‘I’m just going to use my athletic ability,’ because we run into guys in the Big Ten that are bigger, faster, and stronger than you.”

Hawkins has challenged McCray to focus on his route running ability. Instead of hoping his raw ability will carry him through a game, he needs to improve his mechanics to get open consistently.

Eight Freshmen and Two Power Four Transfers

“We’re young overall just from actual field time of guys actually playing Big Ten ball,” Hawkins said.

With eight MSU receivers being freshmen, the receiving room is extremely inexperienced in Power Four action. In the offseason, the Spartans brought in only two receivers who have played for another Power Four school: Frederick Moore from Michigan and KK Smith from Notre Dame.

Seven or Eight Receivers Will Play

“We haven’t narrowed it down just to a depth chart standpoint, but you could see going seven or eight guys, just depending on the game, the flow, situations,” Hawkins said.

While the official starting lineup has yet to be released, the starters are likely to rotate off the field often. Hawkins also singled out a few other Spartans. Bryson Williams “has had a really good camp,” and Rodney Bullard Jr., cleared by the NCAA on Aug. 24 after a months-long eligibility fight, “worked his tail off every day” while the case dragged on. Charles Taplin, one of the fastest players on the team, has flashed during fall camp after adding weight since arriving on campus.

No Block, No Rock

Hawkins and head coach Pat Fitzgerald have echoed that players cannot take any plays off. With the team planning to go deep into the receiving corps during games, those who make effort-based mistakes will be sat quickly.

“Blocking for us is 95% want to. I think I got a bunch of doers in my room that are going to get it done in the run game,” Hawkins said. “They know if they don’t, they’ll sit by me on the sideline, because we stand on no block, no rock.”