Michigan State WR Cody White signs with Super Bowl champions

Former Michigan State Spartans wide receiver is taking his talents to America’s heartland, joining the Super Bowl defending Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free-agent.


White is now the second undrafted WR from Michigan State signed by the Chiefs in the last two offseasons; last year they brought aboard Felton Davis III.

White appeared in 35 games for the Spartans, starting in 26. He finished his career in East Lansing by being ranked seventh in school history with 143 receptions, 12th with 1,967 receiving yards and tied for 16th with 12 TD catches.

By Michael Whitaker
