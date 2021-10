This is absolutely incredible.

We’re witnessing the Jalen Nailor show at SHI Stadium this afternoon, as the Michigan State WR now has his 3rd TD of the afternoon on a flea flicker:

Jalen Nailor with the Randy Moss line 4-208-3 #Devy pic.twitter.com/nfR1FwRuwA — Greg Brandt (@devywarehouse) October 9, 2021

Nailor now 208 yards receiving, setting a new record at the venue that had previously been held by Larry Fitzgerald. It also marks the 6th 200 yard receiving game in MSU history.