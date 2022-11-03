Michigan State WR Terry Lockett transfers following loss to Michigan

According to WR Terry Lockett, he has made the decision to transfer from Michigan State University. Lockett took to Instagram on Thursday and made the following announcement: “Coach Dantonio, Coach Tuck, and the entire coaching staff I want to say thank you! Thank you for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a dream. To be a Spartan! MSU will forever be a special place to me. To my teammates, Not all decisions are easy to make, and this one is difficult. I’m grateful for the friendships we’ve built, and proud to call you my brothers. I would like to take this moment to announce that I have decided to continue my student athlete journey, by entering the transfer portal. I’m excited to see where this next chapter takes me! Michigan State, from the bottom of my heart, thank you, and GO GREEN!”

Looking back at Terry Lockett’s career at Michigan State

Lockett committed to MSU in 2019 as a 3-star athlete out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

During his time with the Spartans, Lockett only played in a total of three games, catching just four catches for 22 yards.

So far this season, Lockett did not play in a single game with the Spartans.