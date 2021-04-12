Michigan State’s Aaron Henry to enter 2021 NBA Draft

Sharing is caring!

Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry has officially decided his future.

He announced minutes ago on his social media account that he’ll be entering the 2021 NBA Draft, and will be hiring an agent.

Henry was Michigan State’s leading scorer in 2020, averaging 15.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 3.6 APG. Various mock drafts have listed Henry as a late-first round to mid-second round selection.

“Not everybody gets to be that guy here at Michigan State,” Henry explained last month. “Seeing Cassius and X be that for so long, and playing alongside them and competing with them, they handled it the best; they played off each other well all the time.”

– – Quotes via McClain Moberg of SI Link – –