Michigan State’s Cassius Winston wears special t-shirt prior to final home game [Photo]

On Sunday, Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston will take the court for his final game ever at the Breslin Center.

Prior to the game, Winston wore a special t-shirt while warming up.

As you can see below, Winston wore an Albion t-shirt in honor of his brother Zachary, who was struck and killed by a train this past December. Zachary attended and played basketball for Albion prior to his death.

This has been a very difficult season for Cassius and you can bet his brother Zachary will be on his mind throughout the day as he he plays his final home game in a Spartans’ jersey.