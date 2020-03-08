Michigan State’s Cassius Winston wears special t-shirt prior to final home game [Photo]

On Sunday, Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston will take the court for his final game ever at the Breslin Center.
Prior to the game, Winston wore a special t-shirt while warming up.
As you can see below, Winston wore an Albion t-shirt in honor of his brother Zachary, who was struck and killed by a train this past December. Zachary attended and played basketball for Albion prior to his death.
💜💛💚 pic.twitter.com/yhB7iIwGZp
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 8, 2020
This has been a very difficult season for Cassius and you can bet his brother Zachary will be on his mind throughout the day as he he plays his final home game in a Spartans’ jersey.
