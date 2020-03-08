54.5 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 8, 2020
type here...
MSU News

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston wears special t-shirt prior to final home game [Photo]

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston wears special t-shirt prior to final home game [Photo]

On Sunday, Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston will take the court for his final game ever at...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila: Team has taken “a big step”

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila has earned some wrath from fans in recent years for some of the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Lions OC Darrell Bevell describes what he’s looking for

The Detroit Lions hold the third overall draft selection in this year's NFL Draft, and speculation continues to abound...
Read more
Arnold Powell

On Sunday, Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston will take the court for his final game ever at the Breslin Center.

Prior to the game, Winston wore a special t-shirt while warming up.

- Advertisement -

As you can see below, Winston wore an Albion t-shirt in honor of his brother Zachary, who was struck and killed by a train this past December. Zachary attended and played basketball for Albion prior to his death.

- Advertisement -

This has been a very difficult season for Cassius and you can bet his brother Zachary will be on his mind throughout the day as he he plays his final home game in a Spartans’ jersey.

 

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Tigers GM Al Avila: Team has taken “a big step”

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston wears special t-shirt prior to final home game [Photo]

On Sunday, Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston will take the court for his final game ever at...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila: Team has taken “a big step”

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila has earned some wrath from fans in recent years for some of the moves that he has and...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions OC Darrell Bevell describes what he’s looking for

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions hold the third overall draft selection in this year's NFL Draft, and speculation continues to abound regarding what GM Bob Quinn...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Projected #1 pick Alexis Lafrenière continues to make competition look silly (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
He's drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, and it's easy to see why. http://gty.im/1200533783 Alexis Lafrenière, who is projected to be the first overall...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Hilarious interview with Red Wings forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
You can't say they don't have a sense of humor! Detroit Red Wings forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri sat down to participate in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former MSU great Draymond Green takes big shot at Charles Barkley [Video]

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
Oh...my...goodness! While speaking to reporters, former Michigan State (and current Golden State Warrior) Draymond Green absolutely destroyed TNT's, Charles Barkley. Take a listen. https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater/status/1236033556968701952 Man, Draymond did not...
Read more

Former Michigan player roasts Michigan State’s Foster Loyer with ‘One Shining Moment’ video

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
If you have followed Foster Loyer throughout his basketball career, both at Clarkston High School and now at Michigan State, you are well aware...
Read more

Michigan State skyrockets, Michigan free falls in latest AP Top 25 poll

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
As we inch closer towards the 2020 Men's College Basketball Tournament, Michigan State and Michigan seem to be going in opposite directions. In the latest...
Read more

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston beats the buzzer with half-court shot

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
You can bet this is one of Cassius Winston's greatest shots! The senior Michigan State Spartans guard hit an incredible shot tonight against Maryland,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.