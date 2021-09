If you turned on the Michigan State football game a bit late tonight, you missed quite a start!

Take a look as transfer RB Kenneth Walker takes his first touch with the Spartans 75 yards for a touchdown against Northwestern.

GO GREEN! GO WHITE!

Truth: @Kenneth_Walker9 will never forget his first @MSU_Football carry. The Wake Forest transfer goes 75 yards for the TD on the first play of the game. pic.twitter.com/dkhE179MUN — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 4, 2021