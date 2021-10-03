Michigan State’s Jayden Reed does it again with 46-yard TD reception [VIDEO]

It’s Homecoming in East Lansing, and the Michigan State Spartans are doing their part to make their fans happy.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed has double-dipped tonight, scoring his second touchdown of the game’s opening quarter by hauling in a 46-yard pass from QB Payton Thorne. He now has two touchdowns and 180 yards.

