Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III did not even finish in Top 5 of Heisman Trophy voting

When the finalists were announced for the 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony, Michigan State fans went absolutely crazy when they found out that RB Kenneth Walker III was left out.

Walker, who has since won both the Doak Walker (best RB in nation) and Walter Camp (best player in nation) was certainly worthy of an invite but the Heisman voters reportedly disagreed.

In fact, only four players were invited to this year’s ceremony and Walker did not even make the Top 5.

Here is how 6-10 went in the voting:

5. Will Anderson – Alabama

6. Kenneth Walker III – Michigan State

7. Matt Corral – Ole Miss

8. Desmond Ridder – Cincinnati

9. Jordan Davis – Georgia

10. Breece Hall – Iowa State

Nation, who do you think will win the 2021 Heisman Trophy? Where would you rank Kenneth Walker?