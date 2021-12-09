Michigan State’s Mel Tucker does it again by snagging transfer

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker loves him the NCAA Transfer Portal…at least when it comes to him adding players to his roster.

On Thursday, Tucker and the Spartans snagged another portal player as Mississippi State linebacker transfer Aaron Brule has committed to MSU.

Brule has 142 career tackles, with 18 of those for loss to go along with eight sacks.

Blood in my eyes and my palms sweaty.

If you know me, you know I'm war ready. @Coach_mtucker you ready? #GoGreen #Spartans pic.twitter.com/J3kUYKBnvS — Aaron Brule’ (@_AllOutAaron_) December 9, 2021