Jeff Bilbrey

Michigan State’s Newest Addition: TE Emmett Bork Commits for 2025

MSU

Michigan State Spartans Secure Commitment from Wisconsin TE Emmett Bork for 2025

The future looks brighter for the Michigan State Spartans as Emmett Bork, the towering tight end from Wisconsin, commits to their 2025 recruiting class. The addition of Bork is a significant pickup for new head coach Jonathan Smith, bulking up the team with a promising player who’s gained recent buzz in the recruiting circles.

The Spartans have snagged a commitment from a major prospect, Emmett Bork, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 240 pounds. While not ranked by 247 Sports’ composite rankings, the athletic talent from Oconomowoc has earned a three-star status from the site. Bork had his pick of programs, with offers from several universities, including Illinois, Indiana, and Rutgers, opting for MSU even without an offer from the home-state Wisconsin Badgers.

Building the 2025 Class: Spartans on the Rise

  • Brian Wozniak, MSU’s tight ends coach and a Wisconsin alum, is likely to have been a pivotal figure in Bork’s recruitment.
  • Emmett Bork, listed as the No. 74 tight end nationwide, chose MSU amidst rising interest from various college programs.
  • The commitment of Bork follows on the heels of three-star linebacker DiMari Malone‘s pledge to Michigan State, underscoring Jonathan Smith‘s growing 2025 class which also includes linebacker Charles “DJ” White and quarterback Leo Hannan.

TL;DR

  • Emmett Bork, a 6-foot-6 TE from Wisconsin, commits to Michigan State’s 2025 football recruiting class.
  • Chosen from a diverse pool of offers, Bork’s commitment adds to a growing list of talents joining under Coach Jonathan Smith.
  • Michigan State football continues to build momentum in recruitment, solidifying the team’s prospects for the coming seasons.

For continued updates and analysis on all things Spartan, keep an eye on Detroit Sports Nation.

Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms.

