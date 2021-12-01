Michigan State’s RB Kenneth Walker III receives Big Ten honor

by

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, not many Big Ten fans had heard of Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III.

Well, we all know a whole lot about Walker now as he was arguably the best running back in the nation during his first season with the Spartans.

On Wednesday, Walker III was honored for his efforts by being named the Big Ten Running Back of the year for the 2021 season.

Congrats, Kenneth!!!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.