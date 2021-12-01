Michigan State’s RB Kenneth Walker III receives Big Ten honor

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, not many Big Ten fans had heard of Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III.

Well, we all know a whole lot about Walker now as he was arguably the best running back in the nation during his first season with the Spartans.

On Wednesday, Walker III was honored for his efforts by being named the Big Ten Running Back of the year for the 2021 season.

Congrats, Kenneth!!!

.@Kenneth_Walker9 has been a breakout star for @MSU_Football 1,636 rushing yards (2nd in the country) on 263 carries (4th in the country) on the season.@B1GFootball 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗲-𝗗𝗮𝘆𝗻𝗲 𝗥𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 pic.twitter.com/ekKuf59MBD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2021