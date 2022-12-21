Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Oakland’s Greg Kampe wear hilarious ugly Christmas sweaters[Photo]

Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe are wearing their ugly Christmas sweaters

Merry Christmas, you filthy animal! On Wednesday night, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans hosted Greg Kampe and the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, and Izzo and Kampe were showing their Christmas spirit. Kampe is known for wearing an ugly Christmas sweater each year around Christmas time, and this year, Izzo decided to get in on the action.

What ugly Christmas sweaters did Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe wear?

Here is the ugly sweater Izzo chose for Wednesday’s matchup.

But, Kampe won this battle.

So far, the battle on the court is pretty good too as Oakland leads the Spartans 24-21 with 6:08 remaining in the first half.

Nation, who won this ugly sweater battle? Izzo or Kampe?