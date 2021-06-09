Michigan State’s Tom Izzo reacts to Keith Appling impending murder charge

Sharing is caring!

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has reacted to the news that former Spartans star Keith Appling is facing 1st degree murder charges, saying that he never could have imagined that his former player was capable of such a thing.

“I didn’t see him ever (being able to) do something like that,” Izzo said on Wednesday.

“Sad,” Izzo continued. “I’m thinking about him. I feel bad about him. It’s a shame what’s happened.”

Appling will be charged with first degree murder stemming from the shooting death of 66 year Clyde Edmonds in Detroit last month. Additionally, he’s been charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

According to authorities, Appling had gotten into an argument with Edwards, resulting in the former shooting the victim and fleeing the scene on May 22. He would soon be apprehended two days later in Chelsea.

Appling had also spent 18 months on probation stemming from drug charges in 2020, and had also previously been sentenced to a year in jail for carrying concealed weapons and resisting arrest.

During his sophomore season with the Spartans, Appling earned All-Big Ten third team honors while leading the Spartans to the Big Ten regular season and tournament championship. He also led the Spartans in scoring during his junior year.

“I did get to spend a little time with him,” Izzo said of the help he offered over the past years. “I would like to say I hope and pray to God that it is not true. But I have no knowledge of anything except I was trying to help him get back on track, as were more than a few people.”