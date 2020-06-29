41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, June 29, 2020
type here...

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo releases important statement

MSU News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Second Round-Kansas vs Michigan State
Mar 19, 2017; Tulsa, OK, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo released what is arguably the most important statement of his career.

The statement, which was in response to the murder of George Floyd five weeks ago, talked about all races coming together to make a change.

Izzo noted that he has had “deep conversations” with current and former players and that they have helped to further educate himself and to reevaluate his thoughts.

The Spartans Hall of Fame head coach also made it clear that hate will not be tolerated at Michigan State University.

Here is Izzo’s full statement:

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

MSU News

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo releases important statement

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo released what is arguably the most important statement of his career. The statement, which was in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
College Sports

Spartans coach Tom Izzo releases statement regarding social justice

Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo has released a statement regarding social justice in the wake of the nationwide protests following the death...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Netflix to produce series detailing Colin Kaepernick’s teenage years

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has seen his name reappear in the news in recent weeks following the country wide protests due...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Pair of Washington Nationals players decide to sit out 2020 MLB season

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Washington Nationals, both Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross have decided to sit out the 2020 Major League Baseball season because of...
Read more

Related news

MSU News

Spartan fans lose their minds as Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, 5-star hoops star Emoni Bates made the unexpected announcement that he is committing (at least for now) to play college basketball at...
Read more
MSU News

Report: Top hoops prospect Emoni Bates to make huge announcement on Monday

Don Drysdale - 0
According to multiple reports, 5-star hoops prospect Emoni Bates out of Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti, Michigan is set to make a huge announcement...
Read more
MSU News

Trio of Michigan State concept helmets are pretty slick [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
I have to admit, when it comes to alternate uniforms and helmets, I have come a long way over the years. Though my preference is...
Read more
MSU News

Michigan State football redesigned ‘Blackout’ concept uniforms [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to fan-created concept uniforms, some are definitely better than others. The most recent Michigan State concept uniform we came across is named...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.