Michigan State’s Tom Izzo releases important statement

On Monday, Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo released what is arguably the most important statement of his career.

The statement, which was in response to the murder of George Floyd five weeks ago, talked about all races coming together to make a change.

Izzo noted that he has had “deep conversations” with current and former players and that they have helped to further educate himself and to reevaluate his thoughts.

The Spartans Hall of Fame head coach also made it clear that hate will not be tolerated at Michigan State University.

Here is Izzo’s full statement:

