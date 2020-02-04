Michigan State’s Tom Izzo shares thoughts on Mark Dantonio stepping down

On Tuesday afternoon, rumors began swirling that Mark Dantonio was going to be stepping down as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans. Not long after the rumors started, Dantonio confirmed via Twitter that he was done coaching at MSU.

One of Dantonio’s best pals at MSU was Spartans’ head basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Following the news that Dantonio was stepping down, Izzo made the following comments.

“It’s a sad day for me, if you want the truth,” Izzo said in a tweet posted on @MichiganStOnBTN.