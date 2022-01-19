Michigan State’s top recruit from 2021 leaves program

According to a report from the Lansing State Journal, Michigan State’s top recruit from 2021 is leaving the program.
Rainer Sabin is reporting that linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote, the No. 1 ranked recruit in the Spartans’ 2021 recruiting class, is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
From LSJ:
MSU coach Mel Tucker made a major splash in December 2020 when he persuaded Gaoteote to drop his commitment with USC and sign with the Spartans.
Gaoteote, who was expected to contribute immediately as a freshman, did not play much for the Spartans in 2021 (100 total snaps)
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings