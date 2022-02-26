in College Sports, MSU

Michigan State’s Tyson Walker nails game-winning triple to upset Purdue [Video]

The No. 24 ranked Michigan State Spartans earned a much-needed victory this afternoon thanks to the late game heroics of Tyson Walker, preventing a three-game losing streak.

His three-point shot with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation would give Michigan State (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) an upset win over the visiting No. 4 ranked Purdue Boilermakers at Breslin Center, sending the crowd into hysteria and further helping to solidify their spot in the NCAA tournament for an incredible 24th straight year:

The victory was also of the milestone variety for long-tenured head coach Tom Izzo, who tied Bobby Knight with 662 wins as the most by a coach at a single Big Ten school.

Needless to say, the Spartans were fortunate to escape with the win, having led by 11 points in the 2nd half before Purdue would mount a comeback effort.

